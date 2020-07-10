NJCAA Council recommend moving “majority” of fall sports to spring

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WLOX) - The NJCAA sent out a statement on Twitter saying that the presidential advisory council has recommended that a majority of fall competition be moved to the spring. Association officials say they will finalize an official plan of action on Monday, July 13th.
NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said: "We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs. The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student athletes."
Two weeks ago, the MACJC cut one of their regular season football games, so at the current moment, Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast are scheduled to play an 8-game regular season for football. We will find out Monday to see if football is included in that majority.
