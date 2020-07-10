1,031 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 34,600.
MSDH reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 34,622 cases and 1,215 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
Two new deaths were reported in the Pine Belt on Friday. Both were reported in Wayne County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, a total of 4,572 COVID-19 cases and 158 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 429 cases; 5 deaths
- Forrest: 972 cases; 43 deaths
- Greene: 112 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 271 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 118 cases; 4 deaths
- Jones: 1185 cases; 49 deaths
- Lamar: 522 cases; 7 deaths
- Marion: 324 cases; 12 deaths
- Perry: 79 cases; 4 deaths
- Wayne: 560 cases; 18 deaths
MSDH is also reporting more than 22,100 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 343,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.