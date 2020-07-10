Manhunt for wanted Ohio man underway in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A manhunt for a wanted individual from Ohio is underway in Jones County.
According to a Facebook post from Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, 20-year-old Tyler Goodwin has a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.
Goodwin is described to be 5-foot-7 and weigh around 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt around Scruggs Road off of MS Highway 589 Friday evening.
If anyone has information on Goodwin’s whereabouts, please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-8610.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.