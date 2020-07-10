HPD assisting in search for missing Picayune man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is helping the Picayune Police Department in the search for a missing person.
Willie Ray Q. Jones was last seen on July 6, 2020, around 3 a.m. in the Ponderosa area of Picayune.
Jones is about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts.
If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact the Picayune Police Department at (601) 798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson at (601) 337-6544 or Lt. Mike Decelle at (601) 916-9411.
