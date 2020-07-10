High heat indices expected this weekend

Passing clouds with a few afternoon storms will be possible. Temperatures will begin the 90s through sundown and then ease into the 80s into the overnight hours. Temperatures won't likely get into the 70s until tomorrow morning.
This weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 115. There is the chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but the chance for rain will be below 20 percent.
Next week the heat continues with a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. highs will be in the mid-90s.
By Wednesday it looks like we may get into a better chance for rain, though even with a 40 percent chance for afternoon storms, it still looks to be hot with highs in the mid-90s.
In fact, it doesn’t look like we see a cool down - back to about average - until around the 21st.
