First Alert: Excessive heat here to stay for awhile

It is going to be a very hot and humid day in the Pine Belt. Look for a 30% chance for an afternoon or early evening thunderstorm to possibly cool you off. Highs today will be in the lower to mid-90s A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mostly clear and humid weather is on tap overnight with lows in the mid-70s. The rest of the weekend into next week looks to be very hot and humid with only a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evenings. Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows will be in the mid-70s through next Wednesday. On Thursday, you can expect a 30% chance for isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.