Bond denied for Sandersville officer shooting suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect involved in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday morning had his initial court hearing Friday afternoon at the Jones County Courthouse.
The hearing was held at 1 p.m., and William Belk, 33, of Pachuta, the suspect in the shooting, was denied bond.
Belk was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a weapon when shot Deputy Miguel Grimaldo at a gas station in Sandersville after stealing a vehicle from the Bok Homa Casino Thursday morning.
Grimaldo was working part-time as an officer with the Sandersville Police Department at the time he was shot. He was taken to the emergency room for treatment on his non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
Belk is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
