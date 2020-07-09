WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 issues in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is addressing the issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak within the state.
In recent days, the concern from top health officials on COVID-19 has become more dire. Thursday morning, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said some of the biggest hospitals in the state are running out of beds.
“We’re sending people out of state all the time because Mississippi hospitals cannot take care of Mississippi patients,” Dobbs said.
