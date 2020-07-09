Service groups host first USDA food box giveaway in Prentiss

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Jefferson Davis County families got some fresh, locally-grown produce free of charge Thursday afternoon during a first-ever food giveaway.
Hattiesburg’s R3SM and the Jefferson Davis County Long Term Recovery organization hosted a Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway at J.E. Johnson Elementary School.
About 80 boxes of produce including cucumbers, potatoes, carrots and other items were handed out.
The food was provided by Hattiesburg’s Christian Services, Inc. and the Edward’s Street Fellowship Center.
Similar giveaways will be held every Thursday at noon at the school through August.
The Farmers to Family Food Box Program is sponsored by the USDA.
