Prepare for scorching summer temperatures

We started off Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the low 90s. Rain chances will be lower this afternoon with only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. We’ll begin to dry out Friday. That will allow us to warm up onto the low to mid-90s. Heat indices will be in the low 100s. The heat gets cranking this weekend as we see mostly sunny skies. That will allow us to warm up into the mid-90s. The humidity will be awful, making heat indices feel more like the 104 to 110 all weekend! The heat will continue into next week with highs topping out in the mid-90s.