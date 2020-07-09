Officer shot early Thursday morning in Sandersville; suspect in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot while working part-time as an officer with the Sandersville Police Department early Thursday morning.
According the JCSO Sgt. J.D. Carter, the shooting happened while Deputy Miguel Grimaldo was responding to a report of a vehicle being stolen from the Bok Homa Casino around 2 a.m.
Carter said Grimaldo spotted the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old William Belk, at a nearby gas station. Belk shot Grimaldo in the arm and face then drove away, Carter said.
Belk was arrested after leading officers on a chase that ended at the Walmart in Laurel, JCSO officials said.
Belk, of Pachuta, is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a weapon.
Carter said Grimaldo is recovering from his injuries and is in stable condition.
The investigation is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
