703 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 33,500.
MSDH reported 703 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 33,591 cases and 1,204 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 4,467 COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 419 cases; 5 deaths
- Forrest: 939 cases; 43 deaths
- Greene: 108 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 267 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 116 cases; 4 deaths
- Jones: 1173 cases; 49 deaths
- Lamar: 502 cases; 7 deaths
- Marion: 313 cases; 12 deaths
- Perry: 76 cases; 4 deaths
- Wayne: 554 cases; 16 deaths
MSDH is also reporting more than 22,100 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 337,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
