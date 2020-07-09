Laurel grad and former NFL safety Akeem Davis to host “Cops & Cleats” event Saturday, July 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel grad and former NFL safety Akeem Davis is set to host “Cops & Cleats” on Saturday, July 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m “Between the Bricks” at Laurel High School. AD47 Leadership Academy has hosted a free camp over the last five years at his alma mater, however, this year’s event will be different. With everything going on in the world right now, Davis said that he wants to make an even more powerful impact on his community by teaming up with local police.