Laurel grad and former NFL safety Akeem Davis to host “Cops & Cleats” event Saturday, July 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel grad and former NFL safety Akeem Davis is set to host “Cops & Cleats” on Saturday, July 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m “Between the Bricks” at Laurel High School. AD47 Leadership Academy has hosted a free camp over the last five years at his alma mater, however, this year’s event will be different. With everything going on in the world right now, Davis said that he wants to make an even more powerful impact on his community by teaming up with local police.
“Just in light of the current state of not only our community, but also our nation, I thought it was important for the AD47 Leadership Academy to continue as well as add the element of cops and cleats,” said Davis. “I really believe it’s mission work.”
The event is free and open to ages 8-12. The event will follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines and all participants will be screened before entering. Registration begins at 5:00 p.m.
