Intense heat on its way to the Pine Belt

Passing clouds with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. It will be pretty warm. Temperatures will be around 90 through about 5 p.m., then start to cool back into the 80s by sundown and into the 70s overnight.
Friday and into the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to around 105 to 115. The National Weather Service may issue a Heat Advisory for this weekend. There is a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms, but it isn’t as high as the last week. The chance for rain is only around 30 percent through the weekend.
Next week we stay hot with highs around 95 and a 30-percent chance for rain nearly every day in the afternoon.
