HFD, Parks & Rec hosting ‘Summer Splash Days’ for city youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department and Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation announced they will partner to host ‘Summer Splash Days’ for the city’s youth.
The city-wide events will be an alternative to provide fun for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan is to transform parking lots into water play places at parks across the city.
“COVID-19 has postponed or canceled a lot of the summer programming offered to our city’s youth,” said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “The series of events was a creative way to provide something fun and unique for children to participate in by collaborating between two of our departments – while still adhering to Centers for Disease Control/Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines.”
The events will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at the locations listed below:
- Tuesday, July 14 at Chain Park
- Thursday, July 16 at Thames Elementary
- Tuesday, July 21 at Vernon Dahmer Park
- Thursday, July 23 at Tatum Park
- Tuesday, July 28 at Duncan Lake
- Thursday, July 30 at C.E. Roy Walking Track/Playground
A maximum number of 100 participants will be allowed at one time as the events will maintain standards from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as enforce social distancing.
No tours of the truck will happen at the events, and equipment will only be handled by HFD employees.
