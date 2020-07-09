Hattiesburg Farmers Market opens for first time since beginning of pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Farmers Market has officially opened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
About half a dozen vendors came to Town Square Park Thursday for the event, which takes place from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Organizers say social distancing was emphasized and hand sanitizer was available for vendors and patrons.
“Typically, [the Farmers Market] begins at the end of March, but thanks to [the coronavirus], we’ve gotten a late start this year, but we’re really excited that this is the first official start of the Farmers Market,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.
“To officially be out here feels good,” said Travis Arnold, a vendor representing Aunt Polly’s Farm, LLC. “Hopefully, we’ll get more vendors coming out and that will bring more customers coming out as well.”
Saffle says the Farmers Market will run through October.
