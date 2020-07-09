Driver dead after crash in Jones Co. Wednesday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle crash resulted in one person being killed in Jones County Wednesday night.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Public Affairs Officer for Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck, troopers responded to the crash at State Route 29 near Little Sawmill Road.
The investigation from MHP showed that the vehicle was traveling north of State Route 29, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and ran into a tree.
The driver, 31-year-old Laurel Lowe, of Laurel, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MHP is still investigating the crash.
