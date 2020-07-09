Columbia Water Park reopens after five-month shutdown

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Water Park had to shut its doors back in February because of flooding, and then again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After five months of being closed, the park is back up and running. Officials say it has been back open since May.
According to the Marion County, Mississippi website, the park sits on 72 acres of land, and overlooks the Pearl River.
According to park officials, keeping social distance amid the pandemic is not hard to do there.
“There’s actually a lot of space out here,” said grounds keeper Natali Anding. “There’s probably about 10 different picnic tables that’s all spread out all the way from the beginning to Dean Griner Road over there and all of them are under the trees, so I mean it’s shaded. There’s plenty of room to let your kids run, we have animals that’ll come out here and let their dogs run.”
Along with plenty of space to run around, there are several camper spots available.
The park is overseen by the Marion County Board of Supervisors. Officials say it’s a great place for families.
“We’re open to the RV and campers,” said Marion County Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree. “We have not rented out any of the pavilions yet just because of the restroom issues but it’s definitely a nice place for families to come out and get some fresh air and have plenty of space.”
They also say the Pearl River flood in February caused some issues for the park.
“Back in February when the Pearl River flooded, it completely closed down the water park. You could not even get through the entrance of the water park,” said Moree.
When they fought through the challenges of the flood, more issues followed.
“We did have to shut down because of some of the governor’s executive orders,” Moree said.
Now that those shutdowns are over, the park is open again to visitors.
Some amenities like playgrounds, disk golf, walking trails and picnic tables are free to use, but some larger and more private options are available for rent.
“You’ve got to pay to rent the large pavilions, the campsites, and if you’ve got like a tournament or something for ball, you’ll have to pay to rent that,” said Anding.
To reserve a camping spot, call the Marion County Board of Supervisors at (601) 736-7382.
The Columbia Water Park is open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week. It is also open on holidays.
