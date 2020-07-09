City of Lumberton sells old hospital building

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The old Lumberton hospital building has been shut down for more than 30 years.
Mayor Quincy Rogers says over the years, people have broken into the building, vandalized it and more.
“Everything has been stolen, all the carpet, all the wiring,” Rogers said. “It’s been pilfered, it’s been actually abused. It got to a point where if we boarded it up, they would take it down. Drugs were being used inside there.”
Rogers says he and the city council felt it was time for it to be sold.
“We were paying insurance on the building, paying everything,” Rogers said. “We were still paying for everything. It was just a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.”
Rogers says the new owner has big plans for the building.
“The person that bought it, we’re wishing them all the luck with the property,” Rogers said. “They are looking at trying to do something good with it and that’s what it’s all about. I applaud young entrepreneurs. This young person that bought it has a plan for it.”
There was only one bidder for the sale.
