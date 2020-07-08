Wayne County Board of Supervisors hires new patrol officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a new county patrol officer.
Leroy Barnett was sworn into office last week and is now on the job looking to make Wayne County litter free.
Barnett’s duties include monitoring litter issues in the area and illegal dumping which is hazardous to the community and costs the county money to clean up.
He is also authorized to issue citations and pursue court cases related to his role in keeping Wayne County beautiful.
”My vision for this job and Wayne County is to have the roadways cleaned up, to have the illegal dump sites cleaned up and completely stopped,” Barnett said. “This is a community problem and it’s going to take the community to help solve the problem. I’m just here as an enforcer and a person they can come to, to help clean this county up.”
He will be coordinating “Amnesty Day,” an event to be held in October, which will give residents an opportunity to drop off hazardous material to be disposed of properly.
Wayne County residents who have litter issues are encouraged to call in with tips to 601-410-0797.
