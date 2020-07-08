Three arrested in Wayne County on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three suspects have been arrested in Wayne County on felony drug charges.
Officials say Kimberly Windham, Thomas Cooley and Shannon Jones were taken into custody on Tuesday after a joint operation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesboro Police Department was conducted.
Kimberly Windham is charged selling prescription pills and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Windham is also charged with felony manufacturing marijuana and a parole violation.
Thomas Cooley is charged with the selling methamphetamine.
Jones is charged with selling methamphetamine, a parole violation and possession of marijuana.
