Next phase of repairs to tornado-damaged Columbia library to begin soon

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Repairs to flooring and other interior parts of the tornado-damaged Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library could begin in the coming days.
Library administrators say county supervisors this week accepted a bid from a Jackson company to make those repairs, which could total about $300,000.
Last December, the roof, floors and other portions of the library on Broad Street were heavily damaged by a tornado. Several months ago, the roof was repaired at a cost of about $90,000.
Since June 1, the library has been providing curbside service to the public at a temporary location at 615 Main Street in Columbia.
Mona Swayze, branch manager at the Marion County library, says the new interior repairs should take about six months to complete and she hopes the Broad Street location can reopen to the public by February of 2021.
