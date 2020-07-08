New numbers show more younger people testing positive for COVID

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New numbers from Coastal Family Health Center show that more younger people are testing positive for COVID-19.
Positive tests are high not only in raw numbers, but in the percentage of positives.
11 percent of those under age 29 tested by CFHC have tested positive for COVID. The percentage of 30 to 39-year-olds testing positive is 10 percent.
“Initially, a few months ago when all this started, we stayed two to three percent, so it is climbing, as is the state.” said Dr. Wendy Williams, chief medical officer Coastal Family Health Care. “So it’s not just a matter of getting out there and getting tested, it’s also that there’s a lot more positives out there as well.”
Coast Family Health Care has conducted 2,275 tests— more than 1,000 of those at their mobile testing sites.
“We’re almost at capacity every day for doing our testing,” she said.
The state department of health numbers show the same trend with more people in the 18-29 age range having tested positive than any other.
The summer spike of COVID-19 cases has been contrary to what health experts expected— that the shift has followed people’s behavior. Ever since state and local governments began relaxing health guidelines, more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
When the pandemic first started, more elderly tested positive. The shift from elderly being more affected to the young is a reflection of the nation’s elderly being more careful while younger Americans are letting their guard down.
“I think it’s just a matter of them gathering more and being around each other and they are spreading it,” Williams said.
“We’re seeing a lot more positives, we’re seeing a lot more people coming in to get tested.”
“I kind of equate it to morning after pill,” she said. “People are going out and wanting to go out and have a really good time and then show up a clinic Monday and Tuesday to get tested so they can go off the next weekend and have a wonderful time.”
“If they would just heed the other guidance, then we wouldn’t be in this situation,” she said.
That guidance includes avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and staying at least six feet away from other people.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.