Mobile home catches fire in Myrick community Tuesday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department worked to put out a mobile home fire in the Myrick community Tuesday morning.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, the M&M volunteer fire department responded to the report of the house fire at 9:25 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 after seeing heavy smoke and flames through the windows when passing by the home.
Firefighters arrived to find the older model, single-wide mobile home taken over by the fire, with flames showing through each window, as well as the roof being weakened by the fire.
Bumgardner said next-door neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and their power going out at the time the fire started.
The mobile home was being rented out but was vacant at the time of the fire as the last tenants just moved out within the past week.
No injuries were reported.
Glade, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments assisted M&M, as well as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service there on the scene.
