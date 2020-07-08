Laurel approves $5M bond to fund water and sewer line improvements

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is borrowing $5 million to improve and repair its water and sewer system.
“We know the streets need paving, but as much as the streets need paving, what’s under the street needs fixing also,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said.
Magee says in March, an annual rate increase of 3% went into effect on residents’ monthly water and sewer bills. He says that money will go toward repaying the bond funding.
“State law says that whatever you do to the water and sewer system, has to be paid by the users of the system,” Magee said.
Although the bond was just approved Tuesday, the project has already started on 13th Avenue and 15th Avenue.
“We’re getting ready to work on Martin Luther King, 16th Avenue South, Leontyne Price Boulevard,” Magee said. “Laurel has about 170 miles of street and on just about every one of those miles of street, there are water and sewer lines.”
He says it will take the city about 15 years to pay the $5 million. He says the project will also take years to complete, but it will all be worth it.
“This administration decided we’re going to fix it right,” Magee said. It’s going to take a little longer, it’s going to take a little more money, but it’s going to be done right and you’ll have a good street for years to come.
