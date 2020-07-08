Lamar Co. petition for vote on beer, light wine sales still short on signatures

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The petition requesting a vote on the sale of beer and light wine in Lamar County is still circulating and in need of signatures.
“We’re not looking for heavy alcohol, just beer and light wine,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers.
Rogers has been working on this petition for several years.
He says if this were to get on the November ballot and pass, it would be beneficial to the whole county.
“We can use that revenue,” Rogers said. “We’re losing thousands and thousands of dollars a month that would actually benefit the city. More industry, more stores, more retail, this is what we’re looking for.”
Rogers says he believes COVID-19 has had an impact on getting signatures.
“We kind of came to a stand still. We had people going door to door and people weren’t answering their door because of COVID-19,” Rogers said. “I can’t blame them for that. We have to now kind of ramp back up.”
Rogers said he understands why some people are against the petition, but he just wants to give people the option to vote on the choice.
“If you don’t indulge, that’s fine,” Rogers said. “All we are asking you to do is just give us a chance to get it on the ballot. Once it gets on the ballot, if you don’t feel that you support it, vote no. That’s all we’re asking, just asking for a chance.”
The petition currently has more than 3,000 of the 6,000 signatures needed for it to be placed on the November ballot.
The petition can be found in all Lumberton city buildings.
