Jackson Mayor wants to reclaim the city’s name

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says he wants to reclaim the city’s name to mean ‘God has shown favor.'
Mayor Lumumba said he wants to divorce the city’s name from former President Andrew Jackson, whom the city was named after in 1821.
“When I took office, I found out the name Jackson means ‘God has shown favor,’” Mayor Lumumba said. “So, we want to reclaim the name of our city for that meaning and divorce it from the legacy of a brutal owner of enslaved people who were instrumental in initiating the Trail of Tears against indigenous people. This is no different.”
This decision also comes after the city council approved Lumumba’s request to relocate Andrew Jackson’s statue from City Hall.
“While removing a statue does little to change our condition as oppressed people, we should not have to constantly encounter the likenesses of those who profited off of the blood, sweat, and despair of our ancestors or see them immortalized as honorable,” Lumumba said.
Read Mayor Lumumba’s full statement here:
