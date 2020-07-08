Investigation underway after body found outside home in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation has begun in the Hub City after police found the body of a woman outside of a home in Hattiesburg.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers found the body in the 800 block of West 7th Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No other information is available at this time.
