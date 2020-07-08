City of Columbia making progress on several infrastructure projects

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia has just completed a couple of major infrastructure projects designed to improve safety and traffic flow in town.
Work was just completed on the paving and re-striping of Sumrall Road and Walter Payton Drive. That work was done for about $300,000.
The city took out a loan for that project, but Columbia mayor Justin McKenzie says the city will be reimbursed with state internet sales tax revenue.
Also last week, work was completed on a new bridge on Columbia-Purvis Road.
That was done at a cost of about $760,000 and was funded with MDOT emergency road and bridge fund money.
Meanwhile, work continues on replacing water and sewer lines in some neighborhoods off of North Park Avenue.
That’s being paid for with a CDBG matching grant for $600,000.
The city is paying half of that cost.
Mayor McKenzie says that work is about 25 percent complete.
