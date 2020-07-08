CFD, Jefferson Davis Co. put out oil tank fire in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire departments rushed to put out an oil tank fire in Jefferson Davis County after a tank was struck by lightning Tuesday evening.
The Collins Fire Department responded to an aid call from the Bassfield, Prentiss, Goodhope and Grandby fire departments to assist them at a producing oil well site south of Bassfield.
Fire crews found the damaged 350 Barrel Crude Oil Storage Tank on fire beside three other tanks, putting them at risk. One tank was reported having a major breach in it.
CFD crews were able to use firefighting foam along with the water supply used by the Jefferson Davis County departments to safely put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson Davis Emergency Management Association were also on the scene, along with the Mississippi Oil & Gas Board and the production company’s representatives.
