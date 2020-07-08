Bay Springs swears in new police chief

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Police Department has a new leader.
Richard Mays Jr. was sworn in as police chief Wednesday. Mays was a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 26 years and spent the last five years in the Jasper County area.
The Board of Aldermen approved Mays’ hiring on Tuesday.
Mays said training is his first priority as chief.
“Me and the Board, we are going to work together and we’re going to try and make training a priority, try to make sure the guys are educated as far as all different types of like Spanish training, active shooter courses, training with the SWAT team, with SO,” Mays said. “I plan on making these guys better than they already are, not that they aren’t great right now, but we’re going to get better. And I’m going to make myself better because I can educate myself in some areas.”
Mays also said he looks forward to continuing many programs the force already has, especially working with the youth in the community.
