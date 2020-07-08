Art of Healing online auction event begins Wednesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Health Care Foundation’s annual Art of Healing Auction has been moved to an online-only art and gift auction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Collins, Executive Director of the South Central Health Care Foundation, talks about what generally happens at the auction and how popular it is with the community.
“The Art of Healing, held each year in March, has become one of the most anticipated events in the community with more than 400 individuals attending each year,” said Collins. Over the last few years, the event has featured an online auction through Greater Giving, which allows participants to bid on items on their iPhone or iPad while they socialize with others at the event. The highlight of the evening is dinner and dancing to the music of one of the top bands in the South – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster.”
Collins said the event planners for the Art of Healing made the decision to push the event back for Saturday, July 11, 2020, hoping the coronavirus pandemic would decline and a large group of people could come together again mid-summer.
Due to COVID-19 cases rising in Jones County and around the Pine Belt, the planning team decided to cancel the event for 2020.
“Hopefully this will be behind us by 2021, and we can host the Art of Healing at The Gables again,” said Collins.
Thanks to technology, a solution was put together to help support the South Central Health Care Foundation.
Collins explains since the main social event has been canceled, Art of Healing’s auction will online-only and open to the public.
Users can visit here, click ‘Art of Healing Auction’, click start bidding, enter your registration information and start browsing the site. The auction will open for bidding on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Guests can place bids from their cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop and will be notified if they have been outbid so they can place another bid or set a ‘max bid’.
“This is a great way to feature the work of artists locally and those from around the country who have contributed to the event. We are excited to open this auction to anyone who would like to participate,” said Collins.
The 2020 Art of Healing online auction collection will include the following items:
- Acrylic paintings
- Handmade jewelry
- Pottery
- A vacation stay
- Mixed media
- Watercolor paintings
- A hand-carved knife
- Stained glass
- Photography
- Event tickets
- Art classes
- Cosmetic services
- Woodworking
- Retail gift certificates
- And more...
All ticket purchases for the 2020 Art of Healing event will be refunded.
“We encourage our community to visit our website or our Facebook event pages: Art of Healing or South Central Regional Medical Center. We will be sharing more information regarding the online auction daily,” said Collins.
Please contact the South Central Health Care Foundation office at (601) 399-0503 if you have any questions regarding the event.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.