Another round of thunderstorms expected Wednesday

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be warm and humid as highs top out in the upper 80s. Grab your raincoat because scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Rain chances will become more hit-or-miss for Thursday with highs topping out in the low 90s.
We’ll begin to dry out for Friday, which will allow us to warm up onto the low to mid-90s.
The heat gets cranking this weekend as we see mostly sunny skies. That will allow us to warm up into the mid-90s. The humidity will be awful, making Heat Indices feel more like the 104-110° all weekend
