Waynesboro-Wayne County Library book giveaway huge success

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Spectacular Reading Giveaway” held by the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library was a huge success as hundreds of cars filled with parents and kids turned out for the curbside event.
Children were given bags filled with free books, activity kits and reading incentives.
The Library teamed up with First Book to provide new books to area children as a way to promote reading during the summer break.
Other organizations contributed to the event including, Wayne County Junior Auxiliary, Wayne County Extension Service and Excel by 5 program.
Library Director Patsy Brewer says that programs such as this help to keep kids on an educational path.
“The American Library Association conducted a study which showed that children who read during the summer, go on to do really great during the fall when they go back to school.” she said.
Summer reading programs around the country have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local libraries have gotten creative in ways to keep kids engaged in reading.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.