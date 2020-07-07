Wayne County EMA in need of freezer for bags of ice

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency is seeking the donation of a large deep freezer or a double door, upright ice storage freezer.
This can be used to stockpile bagged ice for first responders and emergency needs in the community during the summer months, which often sees an increase of house and brush fires as well as sudden emergency needs due to hurricane season.
Often, firefighters and first responders are on scene for multiple hours at a time and often at multiple scenes at a time, where during the summer months the heat can turn deadly.
The group has an ice maker at their facility, but they are in need a large chest to store the bags of ice in mass quantities for these purposes.
Anyone who would like to donate a large ice freezer or donate money to purchase one, is asked to contact the Wayne County EMA at 601-735-2184.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.