Three truckloads of food collected during LPD’s Fill-a-Truck event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to several donations, the Laurel Police Department collected three truckloads of food during their annual Fill-a-Truck event Thursday, July 2.
Along with the non-perishable items, the department also received $722 in cash donations, which will all go to help The Good Samaritan Center.
Chief Tommy Cox thanked everyone who participated in the event and helped continue the legacy of late Chief Tyrone Stewart, who started the food drive six years ago.
