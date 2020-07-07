PRCC hosts first CTE Signing Day at Forrest County Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students interested in careers like welding, medical billing or accounting got a chance to learn more about those job fields at a first-ever event at the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College Tuesday.
The inaugural CTE Signing Day gave students an opportunity to tour the campus, meet with faculty and staff and enroll in programs such as business management technology, industrial technology or heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration.
Classes begin on Aug. 17.
