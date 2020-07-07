Over 20,000 teachers could receive pay cuts if new budget gets signed into law, Gov. Reeves says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves took to social media on Tuesday to shed light on an education bill, which could mean potential pay cuts for over Mississippi 20,000 teachers.
If a new budget— shifting money away from teachers recognized for their hard work— gets signed it to law, it will go in the pockets of the district’s office, Reeves said.
He pointed out that “the education bill has a major problem. The legislature cut a teacher pay program by over $26 million—a massive cut. It’s the program that rewards teachers in schools that are rated A, B, or improve a letter grade. It is our only performance reward program in the state. And it works.”
Reeves explained that he does not approve of this bill because he thinks the School Recognition program is a fundamental reason why Mississippi schools are improving. He also doesn’t believe teachers should have their pay docked, especially if they were acknowledged for their work ethic.
“Bottom line - over 20,000 teachers will get less pay than they earned if we allow this budget to become law. Many of them will see pay cuts of a couple thousand dollars. We were supposed to be giving them raises! It makes no sense to me!” Reeves said.
He also noted that the number of bills he has to review in a short amount of time saying, " I’ve reviewed 45 bills that were due yesterday. 65 that are due today. And started on another 70 that are due tomorrow. It really limits our ability to properly review laws when the legislature only gives us five days to review. But we owe it to you to read every bill. Thoroughly. And so we will.”
Reeves concluded his post expressing the hope that teacher pay won’t be cut, and if it gets vetoed, he hopes the bill will be fixed accordingly.
