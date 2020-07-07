Miss. delegation seeking rural healthcare relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) led a letter to the U.S. Department of Health on Friday, asking for relief to rural healthcare providers affected by the pandemic.
49 members of Congress signed the letter, which seeks a dedicated 20 percent Provider Relief Fund set aside for rural America.
“Rural healthcare was already in crisis prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation is only getting worse. Last year rural hospitals closures hit a record high, and 2020 is on pace to be even higher. So far this year twelve rural hospitals have closed, with hundreds more on the brink. Given both the cancellation of elective procedures because of the pandemic and the recent spread of COVID-19 in rural America, rural providers have a desperate and immediate need for more funding. Therefore, we request you make this funding available quickly to provide relief to struggling rural health care providers,” the lawmakers wrote to HHS officials.
From June 17-24, rural counties had 23,366 new COVID-19 cases. The previous record for a week was 19,022.
49 Senators and Members of the House signed the letter calling on future allocations from the Provider Relief Fund to meet the following:
- A 20 percent Rural Benchmark in the Provider Relief Fund
- Priority should be granted to facilities that have been significantly affected by COVID-19 preparation
- Priority should be granted for facilities that provide care for a disproportionally high percentage of Medicare and Medicaid patients
- Priority should be granted for facilities that provide care for populations with above average senior populations or co-morbidities that are particularly vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 and for populations in areas:
- With limited access to health infrastructure;
- With high levels of uninsured patients.
A copy of the letter can be read here.
