Marion County to swap funds with neighboring county for road repairs

“Our county engineers talked to Walthall County and they have some extra state aid funds that we are going to be swapping with Walthall County,” said Marion County Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree. “We’re going to receive $300,000 of their state aid funds, and in turn we’re going to swap $300,000 of LSBP [Local System Bridge Program] funds. And that’s going to allow us to do some pavement projects for roads here in our county that we would not have been able to do without swapping that money.”