MAC North/South All-Star Basketball Game set for July 18th

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Teams for the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) North/South All-Star Basketball Games have been announced with several Pine Belt players making the rosters.
Games are set to take place on July 18th at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.
- 1A/2A/3A Girls’ @ 12:00 p.m.
- 1A/2A/3A Boys’ @ 2:30 p.m.
- 4A/5A/6A Girls’ @ 5:00 p.m.
- 4A/5A/6A Boys’ @ 7:30 p.m.
Notable area players for the boys’ team include Seminary’s Leon Watson, North Forrest’s Joseph Holloway, Jeff Davis’ Tynerious Daniels, Stringer’s Omarion Bridges, East Marion’s Caleb Rawls, and Oak Grove’s Dylan Brumfield and Jay Barnes.
As for the girls, local players include, Jeff Davis’ Zykeria Herrion and Christina James, Laurel’s Zoey Cooley, Petal’s Mackenzie Thompson, and Wayne County’s Jamia Chambers. ,
Due to COVID-19, only immediate family members, high school coaches, and media will be allowed to attend games.