George County football player, 2020 graduate killed in car crash

Taijiri Washington, 18, was a standout player in the 2019-2020 football season at George County High. He passed away July 6, 2020, from a car crash. (Source: George County High)
By Lindsay Knowles | July 7, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 11:30 AM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A standout football player and recent high school graduate from George County was killed early Monday in a car crash.

Taijiri Washington, 18 of Lucedale, died in a single-vehicle collision early July 6 in Stone County. The crash happened on Highway 26 just west of Highway 15 at 5:19 a.m. The 2006 Nissan Maxima was driven by Washington.

This morning we lost one of our own. 2020 graduate Taijiri Washington was an excellent student, athlete, and human...

Posted by George County High School on Monday, July 6, 2020

Washington, who wore the #3 jersey on the football field throughout his high school career, is now being mourned by an entire community. Tribute posts began flooding social media shortly after his death on Monday.

Among those, were ones from his football coach and George County High Principal Sid Taylor.

Now this right here!!!! This is what being part of a team is all about. Picking a teammate up when he is down. The love...

Posted by Terry Bradley on Monday, July 6, 2020

“Tai was a student that every teacher wanted to have,” said Taylor. “He was a true gentleman. He was a very outstanding young man. His smile was very contagious. It would light up the classrooms. It would light up the hallways every single day.”

A message regarding Tajiri Washington.

Posted by George County High School on Monday, July 6, 2020

Taylor offered thoughts and prayers to all of Washington’s friends and teammates.

“Tai, we love you and we are going to miss you, and we know that you are a shining and guiding light for many of those who are left behind to cherish your memory.”

Grief counseling is available for students and faculty who need it. Just contact or go by George County High.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

