Covington County jury acquits man of armed robbery charges

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of robbing a Mount Olive bank at gunpoint two years ago was acquitted Monday night.
A jury found Brian Luckett not guilty of holding up a Regions Bank in November of 2018.
He was also found not guilty on one other charge.
The jury heard from two prosecution witnesses, who put Luckett at the scene of the robbery, but Luckett took the stand to say he was in Ellisville when it happened.
One other defense witness also placed Luckett in Jones County when the robbery took place.
