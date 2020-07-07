Columbia aldermen adopt new policies for police department

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Board of Aldermen adopted three new policies for the city’s police department during Tuesday’s meeting.
One policy will require officers to report use of force to the FBI. This is part of an executive order by President Donald Trump for police reform.
Officials say the policies are in response to calls for police reform in the country. They say this is a good step for both officers and the community.
“You know we hear the people. We’ve had peaceful protesters here in Columbia and they have demanded that we look at our policies and procedures and how we do policing here and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly. “We’ve done what our citizens have asked us to do and we have put orders in place, and tonight the Board adopted at least three new policies that’s going to protect our officers and protect our community.”
The other two adopted policies are a “duty to intervene” policy and a “warning of force” policy, which Kelly said will allow offenders as much opportunity as possible to comply with police before force is used.
