Waynesboro-Wayne County Library to host free book giveaway

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a summer reading free book giveaway on Tuesday morning from 11:00 until 12:30 to help promote kids to read during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library teamed up with the Wayne County Junior Auxiliary, the Wayne County Extension Service and Excel by 5 to make this happen.
This will be a curbside event where participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive bags filled with free books, activity kits and crafts.
