United Way launches COVID-19 impact survey for community feedback

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way has launched the Mississippi Association of United Ways statewide COVID-19 Impact Survey.
The survey collects responses from people across the state in hopes of better understanding how they are being impacted by COVID-19.
Kari Lynn Besing, director of Community Impact for United Way of Southeast Mississippi, says the nonprofit is hoping the feedback will allow the organization to better serve its communities.
“A mission of the United Way is to meet the immediate needs of our communities locally and we can only do that if we know what those needs are,” Besing said. “A lot of the people that are in need right now, they might not have ever needed before. We’re just trying to get a better sense of, what can we do right now to help everyone in our community.”
Besing says the survey takes roughly 10 minutes to complete and is very easy to navigate. She also explains the survey will not take any identifying information.
“Their responses will be held confidential,” Besing said.” We are not asking for any identifying information. It’s not required to give us any information that people don’t feel comfortable giving. We will make the summary results public to anyone who’s trying to make decisions to help our community rebuild. Whether that’s other non-profits, government agencies or anyone in the state who’s wanting to provide some assistance.”
The deadline to fill out the survey is July 20.
The nonprofit says this survey is being conducted at no cost, courtesy of the Louisiana Association of United Ways and a network of volunteer experts.
To take the surkey click here.
For more information about this survey and United Way of Southeast Mississippi, call 601-545-7141.
