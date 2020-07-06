Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be warm and humid as highs top out in the mid 80s. Grab your raincoat because scattered t-storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered t-storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll begin to dry out for Thursday and Friday, that will allow us to warm up onto the low 90s.The heat gets cranking this weekend as we see mostly sunny skies. That ill allow us to warm up into the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.