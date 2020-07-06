Local officials voice their thoughts on the removal of state flag

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi state flag continues to grab the attention of all Mississippians.
In the days to come, the flag will be taken down from all government buildings in the state. The bill passed by the state Legislature on Jun. 28th stated that the Confederate battle emblem is removed.
Many officials across the Pine Belt speak up about the removal of the flag.
“Now in Mississippi, we are one America. We are not representing, in our symbols, one thing and representing in what we say something else,” said Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Don Woullard.
“They took the leadership role. They took the initiative to get it changed the same way they did in 1894 when they put it up,” said Johnny Magee, Mayor of Laurel. “The Legislature chose to take it down, and I applaud each and every one of them that saw fit to remove the emblem that was on the state flag.”
According to the bill, there are 15 days given for the flag’s removal. Many individuals are for the bill but believe the people should have had the opportunity to vote on the flag.
“Gosh, we the people of Jones County will do whatever the Legislature sees fit to be done. But also, at the same time, the people I’ve talked to, the consensus I’m given from my constituents, is we should be able to vote on the flag,” said Larry Dykes, Jones County Supervisor Beat 2.
State officials are currently creating a nine-person commission that will come up with a new design of the flag.
The deadline for the commission is July 15, 2020.
The new flag must be designed and submitted by Sept. 14, 2020.
