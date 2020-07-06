Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest Co. offers virtual summer program for children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County is helping children continue learning by offering take-home projects and online reading to prepare them for the next school year.
“This year we are doing things a little differently,” said children’s librarian Deborah White. “Everything is going to be virtual, so all of our storytimes are going to be on our Facebook page. We’re doing take-home crafts, we usually have a tent set up and people can usually drive through and pick them up.”
Now if you’re wondering about the summer reading program, it’s still available as well.
“The actual summer reading portion of the program is going to be online too,” White said. “We’re using a new program called Beanstack, so you can read and log in your minutes and earn digital bags along the way, and there will be a surprise for all the kids after the program is over with in July.”
All ages can participate in this year’s summer program.
“We’re including all ages this summer, which is a little different,” White said. “Adults can participate too. So, ages 0 to 100 can participate. We’ve got about sixty people signed up so far and we’ve only been going a week.”
Kids can participate in take-home crafts on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesdays, virtual storytime is at 11:00 a.m. on the Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Library Facebook page.
The program wraps up July 31.
If you or your child would like to participate in the virtual summer reading program, you can visit hattlibrary.beanstack.org
