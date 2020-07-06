Lamar Co. to appoint election commissioner after death of District 1 commissioner

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors will appoint a temporary election commissioner after the death of District 1 election commissioner Jerry Dale Denham.
Denham, a longtime election commissioner, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was 77 years old.
“The Board sends their condolences to the family,” said County Administrator Jody Waits. “He served well in his role and we were saddened by the loss. Prayers go out to his family. He served well as the Lamar County Commissioner.”
Denham was set to run for reelection in November.
The Board of Supervisors declared his position vacant in Monday morning’s meeting. They will now appoint someone to hold that spot until the November election.
“If in November there is no one clearly elected as the new election commissioner, we’ll have to appoint another election commissioner to serve until the following year when the election comes up again for that position,” Waits said.
